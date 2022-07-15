Kishtwar: Major General Ajay Kumar, General Officer Commanding, CIF (Delta) on Thursday inaugurated the 100 Feet High Mast National Flag at Kuleed Chowk in J&K's Kishtwar. The General Officer hoisted the National Flag in the presence of Commander, 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Pranab Misra, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain and Commanding Officer, 17 Rashtriya Rifles (MARATHA LI) Colonel Ameya Chiplunkar.

On this occasion, the religious heads of all communities also unveiled the New Martyrs Memorial. The Martyrs Memorial has been constructed to honour the security personnel from Kishtwar who laid down their lives fighting terrorism. The project is the initiative of 17 Rashtriya Rifles. The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 40 days and is one of its kind in the Jammu region.

Also read: Watch: Indian Army's daring act to rescue injured man

Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Memorial Trust and Major Akshay Girish Foundation played a pivotal role in the execution of the project. Public and Private companies including NHIDCL, NHPC, Ratle Hydro Power Ltd, Patel Engineering, JayPee Constructions, AFCONs, Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-Op Society Ltd, Belgaum, Mangal Das Trust, Gogte Infra, Hyloc Hydrotechnic Pvt Ltd extended their support for the initiative.

The General Officer appreciated the efforts of Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and Shafqat Hussain, SSP Kishtwar, for fast-tracking necessary permissions and clearances for the project and all assistance provided to the Army.