New Delhi: A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Kerala's Wayanad was attacked allegedly by SFI members, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a protest in Delhi demanding the arrest of those involved in vandalism. The protest was held outside the CPI(M) office near Gol Market. They held placards that read 'Arrest SFI goons', 'Say No to Left's Anarchy!' and raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi.

A protest march of the SFI against Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Friday turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered his office and vandalised it, prompting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and warn of stern action against the culprits. The student organisation protested alleging that Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday condemned the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad and said that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the state police to take action against those involved in this irresponsible act.

Speaking to media, Yechury said, "Whatever happened in Wayanad is something which we have said is completely unacceptable. We have condemned it. CM of the state and state Government also condemned it and State Police has already begun taking action against those involved in this irresponsible act. The Chief Minister of Kerala has ordered the police to take action and arrests have also taken place, such things do not happen in the democratic system."

Reacting to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran's statement, CPI(M) leader said, "Whatever happened is wrong and action is going on. Police is acting there and if the allegation is made against the party then our leaders will speak on it."Indian Youth Congress protested on Saturday outside CPI(M) HQ in Delhi over vandalisation at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

After the Youth Congress protest at CPI(M) Headquarters, Yechury said, "What is the point of it. On the one hand, the Congress party accuses the SFI there. Whatever happened has been in Wayanad. Something is condemned by the party, Chief Minister condemns it and action has been taken. The action has been initiated by the police against some of those who are involved in the responsible acts. Action has already begun and it happen last time after that what is the meaning of this protest nobody can understand."

"We condemn this barbaric attack. In a state like Kerala, there have been instances of killings and attacks on IYC members by the Communist Party. The way SFI members attacked and vandalised Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad yesterday cannot be tolerated," said Rahul Rao, the national chairman, media department of IYC.

He said if the SFI and the LDF government in Kerala do not apologise for the attack, the IYC will "ensure that the gates of the SFI and CPI (M) offices are locked". "All those involved in the attack can be clearly identified. They should be arrested and punished," Rao said while referring to a purported video of the attack. (with Agency Inputs)