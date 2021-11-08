New Delhi: On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Demonetization, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), on Monday, protested outside the Reserve Bank.

During this protest, National President of Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, said, "Demonetization imposed by the Prime Minister 5 years ago has worked to destroy the economy of the country. The Prime Minister's decision to demonetise proved to be a catastrophe rather than a masterstroke. The claim of ending terrorism with Demonetization turned out to be a jumla. Demonetization pushed the countrymen into recession."

He further alleged, "Demonetization imposed by the Prime Minister has not been able to fulfil any of its targets. Modi ji and BJP had said that Demonetization would end black marketing and the country would develop, but according to the latest data, India's GDP is at the lowest rank, unemployment is highest and poverty is attacking the country rapidly. BJP has thrown the country into darkness. The BJP submerged all the big and small businessmen of the country, the most affected was the middle and poor class."

Also read: Terming demonetisation a disaster, Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

He also said that Demonetization was not a war against black money but against the poor and common citizens.

The IYC sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the countrymen for the "failure" of Demonetization.

During the protest, many of the youth Congress members were detained by Delhi Police who were later taken to the Mandir Marg Police Station, here in Delhi.