New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress, on Thursday, protested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a controversial statement made a day earlier by former Aam Aadmi Party leader, Kumar Vishwas against the AAP chief. The IYC accused Kejriwal of having "conspiratorial thinking" and a "separatist policy." While speaking on the matter, the IYC president Srinivas BV said the Delhi CM had been exposed by the founding member Vishwas, a founding member of AAP.

"Yesterday, Kumar Vishwas ji has put the shocking, sensational facts related to the security of the country in front of the country. He has mentioned in his statement that Arvind Kejriwal wants to come to power at any cost, by any means. For them, power is bigger than the country," Srinivas said.

"Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the Prime Minister by separating Punjab in any case, by colluding with the separatists, forces that broke the country. Is Arvind Kejriwal himself wanting to become the Chief Minister of Punjab? Did Arvind Kejriwal take the side of people associated with separatism and Khalistan to get power? Does Arvind Kejriwal have any affiliation with such separatist organizations and groups?" he questioned.

IYC'S National Media In-charge Rahul Rao said, "AAP is not well! This is what AAP's founder Kumar Vishwas ji is saying and believe me, every Punjabi, every countryman is aware of the black intentions of AAP."

Youth Congress members also burnt the effigy of Kejriwal during the protest. Earlier today, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha hit out at Vishwas in a press conference, saying, "Kumar Vishwas issued a fake video and said that Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist. Just minutes later, Congress did a press conference and called Kejriwal is a terrorist. After Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did the same thing."