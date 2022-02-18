New Delhi: The Indian World Forum (IWF) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant citizenship to Afghan refugee minorities (Sikh and Hindus), overseas citizenship to those living in other countries, e-visas, maintenance of Gurdwaras and Temples located in many areas of Taliban ruled Afghanistan, establish a colony for those Afghan nationals who are living in pathetic condition in peripheries of the National Capital Region of Delhi and recruit the Afghan national in armed forces.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, IWF president Puneet Singh Chandhok has said that thousands of applications of Afghan refugee visa seekers are pending with respective states and competent authorities. There is a significant delay in processing the documents due to a lack of internal coordination of government agencies.

The IWF has said that the Central Government may consider and set up a single-window facility in particular for Afghan Minorities for processing their fresh and pending applications in a time-bound manner. The government may consider amnesty including a penalty waiver for the applicants who had got passports issued without valid citizenship.

The Central Government from time to time has been granting visas to Afghan Hindus and Sikhs including the issuance of Long Term Visas (LTV) valid for three years and five years however after a change in regime in Afghanistan since August 2021 all the earlier visas issued to Afghans have been invalidated for those out of the country.

Such Afghan minority applicants are seeking fresh e-visa. The processing for e-visa is pending for months, the IWF president Puneet Singh Chandhok said. The government may consider and set up a dedicated cell for issuance and processing of fresh visas, conversion into LTV Visas, residential permits and exit permits for Afghan minorities in a time-bound manner along with easing of restrictions including the requirement of a local guarantor.

A huge number of Afghan Citizens belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities are residing in Germany, Russia, UAE, UK and USA and visit India each year for pilgrimage and family visits but the past one year due to the non-issuance of visas their visit has been affected, Chandhok said.

Chandhok has further asked the Prime Minister for maintenance and protection of ancient Gurdwaras and Temples in Afghanistan. After a change in regime in Afghanistan, there is no representation of minorities in the incumbent Government as earlier. Disgruntled elements may likely grab the personal estate of minorities, he said. A committee comprising of Afghan leaders in India may be constituted for this and they may be facilitated to visit back and monitor the same.

Besides, he has said a large number of Hindus and Sikhs who have been displaced from the war-torn Islamic nation are residing across NCT of Delhi either in sharing accommodation or rented accommodation provided by NGOs etc. Most of these don’t have enough resources for their livelihood etc. The Government may consider and grant be set an “Afghan Nagar” at any suitable location by providing land and a detailed mechanism may be adopted for their settlement.

He urged the Government for considering to impart training and recruiting the Afghan Sikh and Hindus in Armed Forces and Central Police Organisations under a special drive.