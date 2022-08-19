Kozhikode (Kerala): It is dangerous to let girls and boys sit together, said PMA Salam, the Kerala general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) while speaking at a press conference here on Thursday. Salam said the children will lose their focus on education if gender neutrality is enforced in schools.

Citing the example of Japan, Salam said the advent of free sex and liberalism, which he deemed as bedfellows of gender neutrality, led to a dwindling population in that country and the government had to incentivise its citizens to beget more children through several means. "It attests my opinion," he added.

Salam also objected to the mixed seating arrangements in schools. "IUML will never subscribe to the idea of girls and boys sitting together in schools. IUML does not view gender neutrality as a religious issue but as a moral issue," the party leader explained further.

Salam also clarified that the league is not opposed to the idea of gender-neutral uniforms. Earlier, IUML MLA and former minister M K Muneer had made similar remarks, terming gender neutrality as an idea against religious practices.