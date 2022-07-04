New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hit out at the BJP government, saying it is shameful that a tribal woman is burnt in a state ruled by the party that has fielded a tribal in the July 18 presidential poll. The Congress general secretary cited an incident in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where a tribal woman was set on fire over a property dispute.

"A party that puts up Droupadi Murmu for the presidential election allows such a terrible atrocity on a tribal woman. Shameful!," Ramesh said on Twitter. A tribal woman was battling for life with severe burn injuries after three persons allegedly set her on fire over a land dispute in Guna district, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits, over 200 km from the state capital Bhopal. Two of the accused have been arrested so far, police said. A video of the incident, purportedly shot by the accused, went viral on social media platforms, wherein the injured woman was seen crying in pain. The person shooting the video was heard saying the woman had torched herself, and let us shoot the video. (PTI)