New Delhi: As normalcy returns and we spend more time travelling outdoors, the one thing that's getting impacted is our time with books. Especially for book lovers, there's nothing more fulfilling than moving on to a fresh new book – almost like a new chapter in life! But what do we do when we don't get the time to sit down and read a book? This National Read a Book Day, listen to your favourite book on the British Council Digital Library. Listening is the new reading, underlined by a 41 percent increase in audiobook subscriptions from 2020 till August 2022 as witnessed in British Council's digital library!

Audiobooks are a fantastic way to continue our relationship with books. Whether out for a walk, driving to the office, or running an errand, listening to a book has now become the preferred mode for many book lovers. The British Council Digital Library has a curated collection of audiobooks, from classics to new books, fiction or non-fiction, that you can enjoy anywhere, anytime. So build your playlist, put on your headphones and start listening to works by your favourite writers.

There's something for everyone! For the lovers of a thriller filled with suspense, "The Murder of Roger Ackroyd" by Agatha Christie is an absolute must. Curious minds are always onto something new and interesting. Thriller novels when narrated, have their own feels of interesting whims and fancies. This novel by one of the best-selling authors of all time is considered one of the most mysterious novels, has a baffling traditional thriller background with cases involving blackmail and murder. If you are a true romantic, one of the best romance audiobooks is "Love After Love" by Ingrid Persaud. There's a hidden romantic in everyone, and when that romanticism is converted through a love story narrated, it is indeed overwhelming. So light up some candles and slip into something comfy while you enjoy this beautifully narrated novel where the lonely protagonist offers love and hope to people, he meets.

Are you one who likes books that open your mind? Then one of the best philosophical audiobooks is "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey. When we say all genres, we literally mean all of them. We all read for different reasons, and we all have a hidden philosopher in us. It is an intriguing journey to explore the philosophical side in us and this book is the perfect way to start it if you haven't already. So, embark on the insightful philosophies through this book in the British Council Digital Library. Take a trip into the dystopian world with a sci-fi must-listen, "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury. For all the sci-fi freaks out there, there is an enormous collection of books available in the Digital Library. The Book set in a dystopian setting is a beautifully written novel that has the setting of an American village, and the struggles of a fireman. It portrays the stance of literature and critical thinking.

Bring out the child in you with one of the best children's audiobooks, "The Cat with Seven Names" by Tony Johnston. Reading a children's novel brings everyone back to the good old days. Read about a friendly cat who roams in a busy urban neighbourhood and has seven different identities and names. It's a heartwarming story of someone who wants to be a part of the community. It has a deeper meaning and is insightful, apart from its fun setting. (IANS)