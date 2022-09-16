Bhopal: The re-introduction of cheetahs to India starting from the release of the eight big cats in the Kuno National Park will not only be a big boost to the restoration of the ecosystem but yield rich financial dividends to the locals through eco-tourism, wildlife experts said. The cheetahs will be brought to India on September 17.

Dr. Yadvendradev Jhala, the Dean of the Wildlife Institute of India said that with the release of eight cheetahs in the Kuno National Park not only will the cheetah population in India be restored as the big cats will attract more funding but will also reduce the pressure from the human population.

" At the end of the day you will have a better ecosystem. Its a holistic project which integrates the re-introduction of cheetahs (in India) with ecosystem restoration," said Jhala. He also said that the release of the eight cheetahs in Kuno may create a unique situation in the future when perhaps it will be the only place in the world where tigers, lions, cheetahs and leopards will coexist.

Pointing out that the Kuno National Park was being prepared for the introduction of Asiatic lions for the last 20 years, Jhala said that the project did not materialize for various reasons. "But it does not negate the possibility of the Asiatic Lions being brought to Kuno in the future. We have tigers in Ranthambore which is a very good tiger reserve and connected to Kuno. Tigers are very likely to wander into Kuno. So it would be probably the only place in the world where tigers, lions, cheetahs and leopards will coexist," he said.

Dr Laurie Marker, the founder and Executive Director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund said that the Kuno National Park has all the resources for being an excellent habitat for cheethas. "After the 2009 conference, I was invited to Kuno in Madhya Pradesh to visit the area which they have identified which could be perfect for cheetahs. It had a good prey population and is good habitat," she said.

Prashant Agrawal, the Indian High Commissioner to Namibia said that the Cheetah Project is part of the agreement between the Indian Government and the Government of Namibia for the conservation of wildlife. "Cheetahs used to roam India till recently. But it went extinct in 1952. We signed a crucial agreement with the Government of Namibia for the overall conservation of wildlife. The Cheetah Project is part of the agreement," he added.