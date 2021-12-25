Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP’s Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel ruled out leadership change in the state while interacting with media in Bengaluru on Saturday, saying that CM Bommai would continue till the next election in 2023.

Earlier an emotional speech made by Karnataka CM Basavaraja Bommai in his home town Shiggaon, in Haveri district has fulled the speculations of his exit. Bommai said he was aware of the fact that posts and positions were not forever. However, Karnataka CM will be completing five months as a CM.

Clarifying the matter, BJP’s Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kateel has called these talks of leadership change, a conspiracy. He said that when senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa became the chief minister, speculations started about his exit but he remained in power for two years.

“The news of Bommai’s exit is just a figment of imagination. I feel this is a conspiracy to create confusion, problem in the state politics and to defame the BJP government,” Nalin Kateel said.

He also raised suspicion of the Congress party’s involvement in spreading the rumours.

As per the reports, CM Basavaraj Bommai suffering from a knee-related problem, for which he may have to abroad for his treatment. Over which making a clarification Kateel said "He is not going abroad and nothing wrong with his health but only some leg related issues for which he is getting treatment. His leg related problem will be cured here only."

