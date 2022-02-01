New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that in the Union budget 2022, a lot of assistance has been given to the farmers for development from modern farming in the rural areas, it's a budget that will boost modern farming.

He also claimed that farmers were and will remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party while interacting with ETV Bharat

"In the budget, Provision has been made for doubling the income of the farmers and emphasis on increasing farm production and productivity, adequate provisions have been made available for the oilseeds mission, linking agriculture with technology and for farmers to get a fair price for their produce," said Tomar

'it's a budget that will boost modern farming' : Agri Minister on Union Budget 2022

"Focus has been kept on the modernization of farming, Kisan drones will be used to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture and farming sector. These drones will be used for crop assessments, land records, and spraying of insecticides," Tomar added.

Read: 'Historic': Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Budget 2022