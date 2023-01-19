Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): In a bid to provide primary health care to the last mile, especially at the doorstep in remote tribal areas, Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) has launched the 'Bike Ambulance' facility in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The project was launched by the Assistant Collector of Gadchiroli and project officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Shubham Gupta --who initiated it earlier. Launching the project, Gupta said that the main aim behind the project is to develop the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli and provide primary health care which is the right of every citizen.

"The main concept behind the introduction of bike ambulances is to provide primary health care to those patients who are being brought to sub-centres and Primary health care (PHC) for treatment from their remote hamlets where road connectivity is still not developed," Gupta said. "The bike ambulances would have medical kits with basic medicines to treat common diseases. Also apart from this a first aid box and oxygen cylinder will also be there. A patient can be ferried on a bed attached like a sidecar of the bike ambulance," he added.

Dr Bhushan Choudhari, Medical officer at Bhamragarh said, "A bike ambulance, aims to increase institutional deliveries and reduce neonatal or maternal mortality rates as tribals in the remote hamlets are often compelled to go for home deliveries in the absence of doctors or ambulances." "For the first year, it would be the ITDP which shall bear fuel cost, salaries of drivers and other expenses. The Zilla parishad would take up the project from the second year onwards," Gupta marked.

