New Delhi: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Luigi Di Maio will pay an official visit to India from May 4 to 6. This will be Minister Di Maio’s first visit to India and he will be accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation. Italian Foreign Affairs Minister announced the visit on its oficial Twitter handle.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, will hold bilateral talks with the visiting Foreign Minister on May 6 and will review the progress in implementation of the Action Plan 2020-24 launched at the Virtual Summit in November 2020 and also exchange views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Minister Di Maio will also meet with Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal and co-chair a business round-table. Before reaching Delhi, Minister Di Maio will visit Bengaluru where he will be meeting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

India and Italy enjoy long-standing, friendly relations which have witnessed a fresh momentum in recent years with the successful Virtual Summit in November 2020 and the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Italy in October 2021 where both countries announced a Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition. The Foreign Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and further expand and deliver on our close partnership, especially in priority areas like trade and investment linkages, defense and security, clean and green energy, and science & technology cooperation.

