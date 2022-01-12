New Delhi: Janata Dal-United national general secretary and UP in-charge KC Tyagi said it will be a very unfortunate situation if Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) and JDU will not have an alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

KC Tyagi expressed his concerns over the delay in finalizing the alliance for the Uttar Pradesh election and also urged BJP to speed up the process. "As the list of candidates are finalised and nomination process is about to start, so it becomes a very crucial hour for the candidates and that is why we are urging BJP to finalize its seat distribution with JDU, Apna Dal and Nishad Party,"

JDU's KC Tyagi seeks early seat sharing talks with BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Our party leader and Union minister RCP Singh are continuously discussing the issue of alliance with the BJP senior leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh but till now no concrete result has come out of it. However, we are hopeful that soon something will get finalized, said Tyagi

About reports of JDU demanding 51 seats, Tyagi clarified, "No it's not true. Last time we fought over 22 seats, so we will be seeking the same number of seats this time as well."

However, KC Tyagi also hinted that if the alliance of both the parties fails to materialize, then JDU is all prepared for contesting the UP election alone over 51 seats. "We already have finalized a list of 51 candidates," he added.

