Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Right now talking about a candidate for the Prime Minister's post will be premature. "We are hoping that the opposition will come under one platform to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The party with the largest number of elected MPs will have a major say in choosing the candidate for the Prime Minister," said Syed Tufail Hasan, Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Also read: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi meets Sonia, says his state has shown way to country

Speaking about Akhilesh Yadav, SP MP ST Hasan, opined that he (Akhilesh), too, is the perfect candidate for the PM's post. "But it will be up to him to decide. Everything will be taken into consideration after the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. All senior leaders from the opposition parties will discuss threadbare, who will be fit for the Prime Ministerial post. Suppose our Samajwadi Party's 70 to 75 candidates become MPs then definitely we project our candidate for the Prime Minister's post. Then Akhilesh Yadavji will stake a claim for the PM's post, but not at the cost of opposition's unity." Talking about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Hasan said, "Nitish Kumarji is one of the big leaders in the country. But, he has also committed some mistakes. Now, these mistakes have been corrected. There was jubilation in the opposite camp when Nitish Kumar parted ways with BJP."