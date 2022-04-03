Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday shot back at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over charges of jeopardizing democracy and the Constitution saying that after Independence it was Indira Gandhi who throttled democracy in the country. Gehlot on Saturday said that while Congress is protecting the Constitution, the BJP is trying to destroy it along with democracy.

"No Congress leader has the moral right to raise a hue and cry over democracy because if anyone had committed the sin of throttling democracy after Independence, it was Indira Gandhi. The whole world witnessed it. There is no need to pay attention to the false allegations of Congress," said Tomar. Speaking to the media at Jodhpur Airport, Tomar rubbished the Rajasthan Government's claim that the Centre is not taking any steps to waive off the bank loans of farmers in the State. "If the State government has announced it, then the State government should implement it," said Tomar.

Tomar also said that it was not the Central but the State Government which announced that it would waive off farmers' loans in Rajasthan and hence the State withdraw money from the treasury and deposit it in banks. "Who is stopping them? " added Tomar. Hailing the Centre's crop insurance scheme, the Union Minister said that farmers have benefited a lot from this scheme adding that a total premium of Rs 21,000 crores was paid.

Also read:No farm loan waiver scheme implemented by govt: Narendra Singh Tomar