Chennai: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of film producer Anbu Chezhiyan at Nungampakkam in Kamdar Nagar of Chennai on Tuesday. Anbu Chezhiyan has been releasing films under the banner of 'Gopuram Films'. Moreover, raids are ongoing at 10 different locations in Chennai, including Anbu Chezhiyan's Gopuram Films office located at T Nagar. Sources have also suggested that the IT department is also conducting raids at the T Nagar office of film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu in Chennai and film producer SR Prabhu's Teynampet residence.

Earlier in 2020, the IT department raided the premises of Anbu Chezhiyan and seized Rs 65 crore and some important documents in connection with the movie 'Bijil' starring actor Vijay. In 2017, Ashok Kumar, a relative of Tamil actor Sasi Kumar, died by suicide leaving a suicide note purportedly written by him alleging that because of Anbu Chezhiyan he had resorted to the extreme step. The Central Crime Branch police registered a case in this regard and interrogated Anbu Chezhiyan.

Subsequently, the Income Tax department is also conducting searches at the office of Tamil Film producer Kalaipuli Thanu, who releases films under the banner of 'V Creations'. Taxmen are also conducting raids at Kalaipuli Thanu office at Prakasam Road in T Nagar of Chennai. Kalaipuli Thanu has released films like 'Kabali' starring Rajinikanth and Dhanush's 'Asuran'. SR Prabhu, who is also facing IT raids, has a film production company named 'Dream Warrior Pictures' and has produced films like 'Dheeran Athikaaram' 'Kaidhi' and 'Sultan' starring Karthi.