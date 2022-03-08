Shahjahanpur: The Income tax department on Tuesday raided the food factory and residence of industrialist and SP leader Vinay Agarwal in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

As per sources, several IT sleuths showed up at Agarwal's 'Pari Namkeen Factory', a well-known namkeen company in the district at around 8 am and began searching the premises located at Atasalia in Roza area. The team later also raided Agarwal's house and confiscated many documents. During the raids, no one was allowed inside the factory or the house. Besides searching the premises, the team also interrogated the businessman.

Pertinently, Agarwal, who is said to be close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, was expected to contest on the party ticket in the recently concluded assembly elections, but was denied the party ticket at the last moment.