Jaipur (Rajasthan): Over 300 officials from the Income Tax department launched raids at about 30 locations across Jaipur and Gurgaon on Thursday. As per the initial information, the IT officials have raided the premises of the Mangalam Builders Group and Derewala Jewelers Group. The raid locations include both houses and offices of some well-known businessmen in the city.

Sources said that the raids were launched after the IT officials noticed some discrepancies in the information filed by the businessmen while filing their income tax returns. The officials at the Income Tax department had also been receiving anonymous inputs about the possession of black money by the businessmen in the area. After the inputs were confirmed to have some credibility, the officials formed a team and launched raids at multiple related locations belonging to the accused businessmen across Jaipur as well as Gurgaon.

The raids were launched early in the morning. The officials reached the residence, office and other places of the business group early in the morning and launched raids. The sudden action has led to an atmosphere of terror among the businessmen in the area.

Recently, a big beedi business group in Tonk was also raided, wherein the police recovered crores worth of cash as well as documents of benami property. In these raids, conducted at various locations in January this year, the Investigation Branch of the IT Department raided 27 locations of a successful beedi manufacturer, his relatives, business, and friends in several cities including Jaipur, Tonk, Lalsot, Khandwa and Hyderabad.