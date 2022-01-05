Farrukhabad: Income Tax and GST officials conducted a raid at the food processing company of Samajwadi Party leader Haji Tariq Seth on Wednesday afternoon in UP's Farrukhabad. Around 12 pm, all of a sudden, a team of IT and GST officials reached the company, situated under the Kamalganj police station area, and searched the permisses which lasted for 2 hours.

During the raid, the officials tried to open all the locks and questioned the manager of the company, while all the employees and officials were asked to stay outside of the permisses and media was also not allowed to enter the mill.

Officials said that they had conducted a 'Ratio Analysis Test' which is not found up to the mark over which further actions are being taken.

Owner of food processing company and SP leader Haji Tariq Seth, a resident of village Ishapur under the Kamalganj police station area, and currently lives in Mumbai and said to be a close allay of SP president, Akhilesh Yadav. As Uttar Pradesh is a poll-bound state, so these IT raids are also being linked to the elections.

Earlier also Income Tax Department had raided the premises of several perfume traders, including Samajwadi Party MLA Pushpraj Jain in Kannauj Jain is the maker of ‘Samajwadi ittra (perfume)’ that was recently launched by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

On Tuesday, a team of IT officials raided builder Ajay Chaudhary of ACE Group, who is also considered close to Akhilesh Yadav. Apart from this, IT raids were conducted at the house of shoe exporter Vijay Ahuja in Bharatpur House Colony of Agra.

