Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, including Bhilai, Durg and others, witnessed raids by the Income Tax department officials on Friday. Business premises of realtors, transporters and financiers were raided. At least 20 business establishments were raided by the IT officials, said sources.

Sources further said that more than 50 IT officials and altogether 70 security personnel were involved in the operation. These raids have created flua tter among the business community of Chhattisgarh. In the capital Raipur, the Income Tax Department team raided the business premises of RK Roadways, Swastik Group, Bansal Infra Private Limited in Devendra Nagar. These raids have created resentment among the builders, suppliers and transporters' group, added the source.