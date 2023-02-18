It is raining Rs 500 notes at this Gujarat wedding

Mehsana (Gujarat): Indian weddings are a costly affair. They involve exorbitant feasts and massive expenditures on clothing, jewellery and venues with planning and saving for such events beginning several years ahead of the actual event.

These days social media is flooded with videos of such lavish weddings which leave a person in utter disbelief over how much money people spend on these occasions. The line between celebrations and wastefulness blurs too frequently as people tend to flaunt their riches and show how moneyed they are.

In one such example from Gujarat, guests and passersby were left leaping over each other to get hold of the cash flying down after bundles of it were thrown in the air from the terrace by the family celebrating their son's wedding. The incident took place in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district recently with the video of the money raining down being widely shared on social media in the last three days.

The video shows money raining from the terrace as those on the ground push each other to get hold of the flying notes. In another video shot from the terrace, a man is seen throwing Rs 500 notes from a bundle down on the eager populace going gaga over this rain of cash.

A catchy Bollywood number 'Azeemu Shaan Shahenshah' from the 2008 flick 'Jodhaa Akbar' playing in the background hints the family wanted this act to reflect them being the 'Shahenshah' of the area, who bestows a rain of money upon their subjects (pun intended).

According to the inputs received from the area, the incident happened during the marriage of one Razak, the nephew of former sarpanch Karimbhai Dadubhai Jadav. Apparently, Razak is the only son in the family and as such, they decided to do things differently. Someone suggested, "let's fly some cash". And the next thing was a crowd going berserk to get hold of the raining notes.