New Delhi: Ahead of a no-confidence vote on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday addressed the nation. PM Khan once again praised India and said that no foreign country can intimidate the country. He emphasised that he will not tolerate the installation of a foreign government in Pak and that he will turn to the public for support if such a thing happens.

Commenting on the development, India's former ambassador Jitendra Tripathi said, "Why has Imran khan kept quiet for these three and half years? Was he not aware that his country is becoming a slave or it is becoming a 'banana republic'? It is surprising ". Tripathi said that PM Khan is criticising the foreign policy of his country by saying that the country is sold out to 'foreign powers' and has become a 'slave' but he did not do a single thing to mend relations with India.

The former ambassador pointed out that Imran Khan on several occasions has said that there are more than 2500 terrorists and that Pak needs to get rid of them but he failed to do so. That time it was not the opposition who was stopping PM Khan from doing that, Tripathi stated. Whatever he is saying is just a political gimmick, Tripathi added."The political turmoil in Pakistan will not affect India as long as leaders come and go peacefully but if there is violence followed by taking over by the military then, of course, it will affect. Otherwise, India will always welcome a stable government in the neighbourhood", amb Tripathi explained.

During Friday's address to the nation, PM Khan said, " We are not a nation that can be used like tissue papers" while adding that Pak does not want unilateral relations with any country. He reiterated that he will never accept an imported government. He further complained that the SC should have looked at a threat letter before issuing its verdict.

Stating that Pakistan has become a joke and a banana republic, Khan said, "buying and selling (of lawmakers) is happening openly, no one is serious. Never seen horse-trading in western democracy, he added. Further praising India, Khan said that India has an independent foreign policy and no foreign countries can question India or dare to conspire against India. " India is a sovereign country, we became independent together", PM Khan said.

Khan will face the no-confidence vote today (April 9) and if he loses, he will be the first PM to be removed through a no-trust vote. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs had refused to comment on the political crisis in Pakistan stating that India doesn't comment on internal matters.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This is their internal matter, I have no comments to offer as of now. We are watching the developments but we don't comment on internal matters". On being asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bagchi refrained from making any comments saying that the remarks were made in the context of 'domestic political' developments and does not have anything to do with foreign policy.

