Bengaluru: Senior Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Saturday criticised Ghulam Nabi Azad for leaving the party saying that resigning from the party after having several key posts for decades was not the right decision.

Speaking to the media at his Sadashiva Nagar residence in Bangalore, Kharge said that Azad during his 49-year-long stint in Congers has enjoyed all the power in the party adding that he was sent to the Rajya Sabha six times and was a minister for 20 to 25 years.

" Currently, the situation of the party is not good. After all, he got from the party, he is blaming the leadership when he left it. I was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for five years and in the Rajya Sabha for one and a half years now," said Kharge.

He also took a jibe at Azad over Prime Minister Narendra Modi unable to hold back his tears on Azad's last day in Parliament. Azad on Friday snapped ties with the Congress launching a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter.