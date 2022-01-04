Thiruvallur: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old IT professional was killed in a conflict between the relatives and her mother over an unused piece of land.

According to the Thiruvallur police, Loganayagi, the mother of victim was engaged in a war of words with her relative and neighbour Saraswathi's husband Bala Chander regarding the squatter land issue. In a heated argument, Bala Chander brutally attacked Sivaranjani with a vegetable cutting knife and stabbed her chest, neck and back.

Witnessing this horrific incident Loganayagi screamed for help. The neighbours immediately rushed her to the Government Medical College, where she was declared brought dead. Police have sent the body was for postmortem. Thiruvallur police stated that they have arrested the accused and further investigation are underway.