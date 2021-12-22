IT dept raids entities linked to Chinese mobilephone manufacturers
Published on: 44 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted multiple searches in various states against entities engaged with Chinese mobilephone manufacturers on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.
The raids are being carried out at premises located in the national capital region and some states in the south, they said.
Some vendors and distribution partners of these firms are being searched and more details are awaited, the sources said.
More details are awaited......
PTI
