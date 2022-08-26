IT dept issues notice to Anil Ambani; assets worth Rs 814 crores under scrutiny
Published on: 52 minutes ago |
Updated on: 42 minutes ago
Updated on: 42 minutes ago
IT dept issues notice to Anil Ambani; assets worth Rs 814 crores under scrutiny
Published on: 52 minutes ago |
Updated on: 42 minutes ago
Updated on: 42 minutes ago
Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Friday issued a notice to businessman Anil Ambani pertaining to information regarding assets worth Rs 814 crores. The authorities have further sought a reply in response to the notice by August 31. If found guilty of the made allegations, Ambani can face severe punishment under black money and anti-corruption clauses.
Further details awaited.
Loading...