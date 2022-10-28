Pathankot: The Income Tax Department on Friday carried out raids at former Congress MLA from Bhoa Joginder Pal's residence and farmhouse. Close aides of Pal are also under the scanner with raids being carried out in six locations of Sujanpur, Bhoa and Pathankot since morning. Security personnel were placed outside Pal's residence to hinder outsiders' interference.

Talking about the raids on Congress leaders, Punjab Congress secretary Gurdev Singh Najowal alleged that the income tax raid is politically motivated. He has alleged that the BJP is doing this to defame them. Pal, who made headlines during his tenure, is now quizzed regarding the income collected during his tenure and its sources.