New Delhi: According to the official statement released by the Ministry of Finance, nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as of 31 December 2021, the extended due date.

More than 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on 31.12.2021. In order to assist taxpayers with a smooth experience on the portal, 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats were responded to by the helpdesk, the statement added.

In addition to this, the concerned department has been engaging with and reaching out to taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle.

On 31 December 2021 alone, more than 230 Tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded to. Out of 5.89 crore, ITRs filed for AY 2021-22 as of 31 December, 49.6% of these are ITR1 (2.92 crore), 9.3% are ITR2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1% are ITR3 (71.05 lakh), 27.2% are ITR4 (1.60 crore), 1.3% are ITR5 (7.66 lakh), ITR6 (2.58 lakh) and ITR7 (0.67 lakh).

Over 45.7% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance has been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

In comparison, as of 10 January 2021 (the extended due date for ITRs for AY 2020-21), the total number of ITRs filed was 5.95 crore with 31.05 lakh ITRs filed on the

last day ie on 10 January, 2021 as against over 46.11 lakh ITRs filed on the last day this year.



Expressing their acknowledgment to the taxpayers, the department addressed the great contribution of taxpayers along with tax practitioners, tax professionals, and others who worked immensely for the good cause and did their efforts to boost our country's economy.

The statement also promised to work tirelessly to ensure a smooth & stable taxpayer service experience for all.

