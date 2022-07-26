Jaipur: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was in Jaipur on Tuesday to address the "Kisan Sansad" said that issues like Eastern Canal Project, Minimum Selling Price and unemployment need to be discussed and a draft will be prepared of whatever outcome will generate from this "Kisan Sansad" and later a copy the draft will be handed to the central and well as state government.

Commenting upon the ongoing politics over Rajasthan's Eastern Canal Project, Tikait said: "Issues only be resolved after being politicized. For now, both state and central governments are parsing this project. They should implement it."

Also Read: SC calls irrational freebies' by parties during polls 'serious' issue, questions govt's hesitation on taking stand

Rakesh Tikait further said that there was also a discussion in the Kisan Sansad to make a law on MSP. "Central government needs to make a law for procurement on MSP on the basis of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. We want that there should be no purchase at less than the rate fixed by the government and the farmer should get the full value of his produce."

During the Kisan Sansad held in Birla Auditorium, discussions were held on issues like MSP guarantee law, privatization in power sector, unemployment, village swaraj, land acquisition laws, agriculture and electricity policy as well as Agniveer scheme and ERCP.