Bargarh: Nihar Ranjan Pradhan (27), a scientist, working for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), died after drowning in a pond in the Ambabhona block of Bargarh district on Monday. Reportedly, the incident took place at Jharpali village in Ambabhona block when Nihar had gone to a nearby pond for bathing. Later, some locals fished out and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to reports, the 27-year-old scientist went to his native village last Saturday and had gone to the village pond to take a bath on Monday. However, he slipped while bathing and went deep into the water as he didn’t know how to swim eventually he drowned. Some of the villagers, who witnessed the incident, rushed to his rescue and took him to the nearby hospital immediately, but in vain. The police registered a case in this connection and sent the body for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the village following his death.

