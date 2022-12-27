Ahmedabad(Gujarat): A student of the National Institute of Technology in Warangal, currently working as an intern at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad, on Monday received a death threat via email allegedly from two of his college mates. In a complaint lodged at the satellite police station by the victim, he said that the accused have threatened to kill him if he does not get them an internship at ISRO.

The accused have been named as Piyush Vashisht and Mohsina, while the complainant Sangat Nayak knows them as his fellow college mates at NIT Warangal. According to the complaint filed by Nayak, the accused also attached a video and audio file of themselves verbally giving threats with the said email. The email was sent from a person named Akshay, who the complainant has alleged is the accomplice and 'trainer' of the accused.

Also read: PM Modi's brother Prahlad among 4 injured in road accident in Mysuru

The threat further demands an amount worth Rs 10 crores from Nayak, asking him to get the senders registered as interns at ISRO if he wants to stay alive. The police have taken cognizance of the case and are investigating the matter.