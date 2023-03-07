Chandigarh (Punjab): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted the Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation (ACS) parachutes in cluster configurations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, on March 1 and 3, 2023, an official statement said.

"The first test simulated the clustered deployment of two pilot parachutes. One parachute was subjected to a minimum angle with respect to flow conditions and the second parachute was subjected to a maximum angle with respect to flow. These pilot parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission to extract and deploy the main parachutes independently," the statement read.

"The second test simulated the clustered deployment of two Apex Cover Separation parachutes under maximum dynamic pressure conditions. The test also simulated clustered deployment at a 90-degree angle of attack conditions for the crew module. The Apex Cover Separation parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan mission for the separation of the apex cover mounted on the Crew Module. Both pilot and Apex Cover Separation parachutes were deployed using a pyrotechnic mortar device," the statement added.

According to the statement, "The Gaganyaan parachute system development has been a joint effort by VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra."

Besides it, ISRO is gearing up for an "extremely challenging" experiment of controlled re-entry of a decommissioned orbiting satellite on Tuesday. The low Earth satellite, Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), was launched on October 12, 2011, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency, CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.(ANI)

