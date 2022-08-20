Srinagar: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued an Israeli national in Ladakh suffering from mountain sickness with difficulty in breathing due to the high altitude, a defence spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that the 114 Helicopter Unit received a call on Saturday morning for Casevac (Casualty Evacuation) from the Nimaling Camp near Markha valley.

His oxygen level had dropped to 68 per cent and in view of the severity of his condition, he had to be rescued from the valley which is known for severe turbulent conditions. “Led by Wg Cdr Ashish Kapoor, Flt Cdr 114 Helicopter Unit, with Flt Lt Kushagra Singh and Wg Cdr S Badiyaree and Sqn Ldr S Nagpal as no 2, got airborne within 20 minutes for this time-critical mission,” the spokesperson said.

“Braving strong winds and turbulent conditions, the formation reached the spot in about 45 minutes, however, the casualty was in a steady move to lower altitudes. “After a continuous search of 30 minutes the person was spotted at a river gorge. The valley being very narrow there was difficulty in manoeuvring the aircraft. The formation leader led in for an approach on an unprepared surface on the valley bottom.