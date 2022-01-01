Gandhinagar: Gujarat Government is all set to go ahead with the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 beginning in Gandhinagar from January 10 amid the raising Covid cases in the country. So keeping that in mind Isolation and Covid Testing Domes have been set up at the Mahatma Mandir.

In these testing domes, testings will be done on an immediate basis if anyone comes up with Covid symptoms. The visitors coming to attend Vibrant Summit will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test result to gain entry. The state government will also perform an RT-PCR test at the venue for those who do not have the negative certificate.

While 2200 employees, which have been deployed on the duty of Vibrant Gujarat by the state government, have also been instructed to undergo a Covid-19 test 24 hours in advance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 on January 10 in a glittering function at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, in the presence of a galaxy of leaders from 26 countries, business magnates, and investors from India and overseas.

Leading nations such as Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, Israel, Singapore, South Korea, Denmark and Finland are expected to attend the summit.

However, Opposition Congress in the state had urged the government to call off the summit in the wake of rising number of cases.

