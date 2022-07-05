Bhubaneswar: Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha during the next five days as a low-pressure area has formed over north Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level. A meteorological official said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on July 4, 7 and 8.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, a low pressure has formed over north Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level,” IMD said. The IMD has issued an Orange warning and forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Balangir districts on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Balasore and Angul. Similarly, the Met Office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places in north Odisha and many places in south Odisha. Given the heavy rainfall forecast, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked the Collectors of the districts, which have been issued Orange warnings to closely monitor the situation. They have been directed to remain prepared to tackle waterlogging in low-lying areas and make arrangements for the drainage of excess water.

