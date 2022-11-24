Patna: In wake of a possible threat by the web portal 'Islamic Translation Centre', linked to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), the Intelligence and Security Wing of Bihar police has shared an alert with the respective wings of state police and other administration officials and agencies. The intelligence wing of the state police has retrieved a message shared by the 'Islamic Translation Center' asking the youth for their contributions to 'Jihadi media works' claiming the media is half of the Jihad.

Also read: PFI has organised structure in Gulf countries for mobilising funds: ED

"Dear Muslim brothers and sisters. Are you interested in contributing to jihadi media works? We are looking for translators, which language you can work with? Come, let's take a part in our project, translators of the writing of the Mujahid, Ulama, and Umaras. This is a unique opportunity for you to contribute to Jihadi Media. Benefit your native brothers and sisters with your valuable work. It is said, the media is half of Jihad", reads the message.

The alert shared by the Inspector General of the Special Branch requests to take all the necessary precautionary and security measures to avoid any untoward incident. According to the information, books and other provocative texts are shared with Muslim youths on this ITC portal to instigate them. This web portal can only be accessed by using a VPN (a virtual private network). After the alert, SPs of all the districts have asked the SHOs to keep an eye on any suspicious activities on the internet world.