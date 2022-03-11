New Delhi: A 23-year-old engineering student from Kerala who allegedly joined Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) died fighting in Afghanistan recently.

The revelation was made in ISKP's publication, 'Voice of Khurasan' stating that the "Indian fighter" identified as Najeeb Al Hindi died in a suicide attack.

The article said that he had come all the way from India on his own. "He always spoke with a smile on his face. He was never complaining about the difficult life of mountains...the only thing going on his mind was Shahadah," the publication said.

It further said that he remained a bachelor, but his friends persuaded him to get married. He had a proposal from a Pakistani family. On the day of the wedding, the kuffars (non-believers) began the bombardment. While Najeeb wanted to call off the marriage, the girl's father insisted that the wedding continues, the article added.

Immediately after he got married, and ISKP member approached and sought suicide attackers to counter the assault. Najeeb is said to have volunteered and then died in the fight, the article also said.

It may be mentioned here that ISKP is the Islamic State's Central Asian province having its expansion to the Khorasan region since 2015.

The ISKP has been responsible for nearly 100 attacks against civilians in Afghanistan and Pakistan. It also has clashed with US, Afghan, and Pakistani security forces.

On an earlier occasion, another person identified by Voice of Khurasan as Abdul Rahman al-Logari enrolled at a University in New Delhi in 2017 to conduct an attack in India also killed several security forces in Afghanistan.

al-Logari was arrested a week before the planned attack and sent back to Afghanistan. As per Voice of Khurasan, al-Logari carried out a suicide attack outside Kabul International Airport.

Security agencies here believe that several youths from Kerala joined ISKP in the recent past and got involved in terrorist activities.