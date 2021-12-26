Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

According to the Inspector-General of Kashmir police, the deceased terrorist was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station.

The deceased terrorist has been identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kadipora area.

"Anantnag Encounter Update: Neutralised terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora, Anantnag. He has recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir.

Earlier today, two Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in two separate encounters.

Further details are awaited.......

With Agency Inputs