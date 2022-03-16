New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has disclosed that ISIS terrorist operatives in India have been doing a recce of Hindu temples, government buildings including police stations to carry out subversive activities.

"We have recently arrested two active ISIS operatives from two different locations in India. They have divulged that the terrorist organization has been doing such recce of temples and government buildings, especially police stations in States to create sabotage," said a senior NIA official to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The NIA has recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against two ISIS operatives, Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi in the Voice of Hind case.

"Apart from doing content editing for Voice of Hind, Tawheed also did recce of temples and different police stations across India," the official said.

The official said that Parvaiz was associated with Afghanistan-Pakistan-based ISIS operatives and was actively involved in a recruitment drive for the organization.

"As far as recruitment in the ISIS is concerned, the terrorist organization mainly targets the Muslim youths with provocative literature and statement," the official said.

Interestingly, Parvaiz was mainly operating the ISIS activities in India. "He was disseminating ISIS propaganda materials through various online platforms," the official said. Temples and police stations especially in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, were the major target of ISIS, the official said.

The NIA officer further said that ISIS always uses Voice of Hind as its major source to influence youths. Referring to the latest issue of Voice of Hind, the official said that the terrorist organization has also been trying to gain global attention over the Karnataka Hijab row.



Taking a note of the March issue of the magazine from the encrypted online platforms of ISIS, the official said that the organization claimed Hijab row as a part of global controversy to "threaten Muslims."