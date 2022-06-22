New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) in connivance with Babar Khalsa International (BKI) has been planning to carry out several terror attacks in different places in India. The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at seven locations of Ludhiana, Ferozpur and Gurdaspur in a case related to the seizure of IEDs, as well as arms and ammunition from Batrara toll plaza Madhuban at Karnal in Haryana.

As many as three IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, 31 live rounds, six mobiles and Rs 1.30 lakh were recovered and four persons were arrested from a white Innova. Earlier, a case was registered with FIR number 141/22 on May 5 at Madhuban police station by Haryana police. The NIA later took over the case.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Pakistan-based operative of BKI Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, had coordinated the delivery of explosives, arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan intelligence agency for carrying out terrorist attacks in different parts of India, in connivance with arrested accused persons," the NIA said. During Wednesday's search operation digital devices, details of financial transactions and property, and other incriminating materials have been seized.