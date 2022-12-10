Patna: Following thunderous innings of 210 runs off 131 balls, recording in the process the fastest double century in the history of One Day cricket, Patna's own Ishan Kishan on Saturday took India to the score of 409 for the loss of eight wickets. While it did not take long for celebrations to begin in the city, Kishan's parents, when spoken to, said they were proud of their son's achievement.

Ishan Kishan fastest double century parents interview

Suchitra Singh, the mother of Kishan, said she wished to see him perform at the same level in all three formats. "I pray for this continued performance in all formats. Ensuring performance matters more than whether he gets frequent chances (in first XI) or not. I have also suggested him to focus on practice and fitness" she said.

Also read: Ishan Kishan blasts fastest ODI double century, takes India to mammoth 409/8 against Bangladesh

On the other hand, Pranav Pandey, the father of Ishan, thanked Kishan's partner on the crease, Virat Kohli, for continued guidance and for controlling the pace of the game. "It is very advantageous as he shares his experience, and when (Kishan) tries aggressive batting, sets the tempo quite nicely. The same has taken place previously when they were on crease together against England," he recalled. Interestingly, Pandey admitted that he was not aware of his son's inclusion in ODI. We received information after the toss, and similarly, did not know about the newly record, until we heard from you, the proud father and beaming father said.