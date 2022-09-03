Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed outrage over MLAs of his JD(U) in Manipur jumping ship to join the BJP. Talking to reporters at the party office here, where a two-day national conclave is underway, Kumar questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by his former ally.

He said the party's Manipur MLAs had confirmed their presence at the meeting, and had earlier backed JD(U)'s decision to quit the NDA. "When we were in NDA, they (BJP) gave our MLAs nothing. Now they have been won over," said Kumar, in what appeared to be a reference to horse trading. "Is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms? They are doing so everywhere. Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate," said the JD(U) leader who is being pitched for a "national" role by his party.

Asked about reports that he will be visiting Delhi in the next few days to meet top leaders and explore the prospects of opposition unity, Kumar replied in the affirmative but did not divulge details. Five JD(U) MLAs joined the ruling BJP in Manipur on Friday. The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Delhi from September 5 and meet several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, in his bid to bring them together to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Janata Dal (United) sources said Kumar is also expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Left leaders among others.

The JD(U) is holding its two-day meeting of national executive and national council here on Saturday and Sunday. The party is likely to authorise Kumar to hold talks with Opposition leaders to bring them on one platform for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the sources said. This will be Kumar's first meeting to the national capital after he snapped ties with the BJP and joined the RJD-Congress-Left alliance to form a new government in the state.

There is a growing buzz within his party for a national role for Bihar's longest-serving chief minister as the opposition's prime ministerial face even though he has repeatedly deflected queries on the issue. Billboards put up by the party at the venue of the two-day meeting have pitched Kumar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their slogans without directly referring to the BJP leader though. PTI (PTI)