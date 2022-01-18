New Delhi: The party, which was struggling to bring peace between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who are at loggerheads, on Monday put out a video on its official Twitter handle virtually projecting Channi as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The move also comes a day prior to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seen as the Congress’s main contender in the state, is all set to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who spoke of the Chief Ministerial candidate that was shared by the Congress on its Twitter handle. The clip shared by the Congress on Twitter says that the real Chief Minister would be someone who deserves to be at the helm, but not someone, who declares himself to be the contender for the coveted post.

The video was retweeted by the Punjab Congress while Congress, in order to win the ensuing polls in Punjab, is playing cards close to its chest and it seems to want to woo the SC electorate which comprises 30 per cent by projecting Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister.

Also read: Congress releases first list of candidates for Punjab polls; Malvika Sood gets Moga seat