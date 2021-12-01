New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Vivek Johri on Wednesday took charge as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Johri, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, has been a member of the board. He has succeeded M Ajit Kumar, who completed his tenure on November 30.

"Vivek Johri, IRS (C&IT:1985) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) from today, December 01, 2021," CBIC tweeted.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had last month approved the appointment of Johri as the Chairman of the CBIC, which is the apex body related to customs and other indirect taxes.

PTI