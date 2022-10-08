New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday filed an FIR against former Income Tax Department official and IRS Officer Amit Nigam, for acquiring disproportionate assets. The FIR accused Nigam of having acquired assets to the tune of more than Rs 8 crore through 'illegal means'.

The official, who is currently posted in Lucknow as the Additional Commissioner of the IT Department, was posted between 01.01.2008 and 30.06.2018 as the Addl. Commissioner/Dy. Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner in Moradabad, Lucknow, and other places, the ACB says in the document.

The FIR, accessed by ETV Bharat, was lodged under Section 154 Cr. P.C at the ACB Ghaziabad Police Station, and charges Nigam under sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

During this time, he "as a public servant, indulged into corrupt activities and acquired assets worth Rs 8,01,64,800 through illegal means which is disproportionate by Rs 7,52,61,831 to his known sources of legal income which he satisfactorily cannot account for," it further stated.

Assets listed in the FIR include several properties purchased by Nigam during this time, including a flat in Delhi's Jahangirpuri whose current price is Rs 32 lakh. Additionally, a second flat purchased the same year in Lucknow's Janakipuram extension was worth Rs 30 lakh, as well as another in the Hardoi Road area in the city which is estimated to be more than Rs 4 crores.