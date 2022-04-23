Bengaluru: Irregularities in the recruitment of PSIs of any batch will be investigated and the guilty will be punished, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. Responding to questions raised by media personnel at his R.T Nagar residence, Bommai said Congress MLA Priyank Kharge has released an audio clip related to irregularities in the recruitment of PSIs and added, "investigation will consider any material that is related to the case. The audio clip contains a conversation between two persons. Who are they? What is their credibility? all these things would be known when investigated. The audio too would be subjected to probe. The guilty would be punished irrespective of the batch."

Asked whether the bomb threats emails received by various schools in Bengaluru last fortnight were from Pakistan and Syria, Bommai said that he was not aware of it and will speak to the Police Commissioner about it.

"I have no idea about it. I will speak to the Police Commissioner. Such efforts are being made frequently to disturb peace and harmony. Similar efforts were made last year too. It has been taken seriously. The email source would be traced. We can find out from which country it has been sent. In the past, there are instances of raising the issue with the officials of the concerned country and getting the culprits arrested. Action will be taken in this case too," Bommai said.

