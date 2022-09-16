Thrissur (Kerala): Two pedestrians died on the spot when they came under iron sheets that came off and fell from a speeding lorry on the Chavakkad national highway in Thrissur district here on Friday early morning. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ali Haji (70) and Shaji (45), natives of Akalad.

The police said that the incident took place at 6.30 am on Friday on the national highway in front of the Akalad School. The iron sheets fell loose from the lorry. The vehicle was on its way to Ernakulam from Kozhikode. Both the victims, who were walking on the road at that time, died on the spot after the iron sheets, used in building construction, fell on them. The lorry driver escaped from the scene as the local public gathered there.