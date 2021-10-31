New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' here. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, was assassinated on October 31 in 1984 by her own security guards. The Congress paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary while former party chief Rahul Gandhi laduded her as a great example of women power.

" My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment -- her life is a source of inspiration for us," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day," he said.

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country. "She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary," the Congress said in its tweet.