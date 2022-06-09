New Delhi: While on his visit to India, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed preparing a roadmap to advance a comprehensive strategic relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, further highlighting that it can regulate long-term relations and protect them from the impact of destructive factors. Abdollahian made these remarks while in a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues of interest to the two countries in political, economic and cultural fields. Referring to the economic complementarity of the two countries, he emphasized the existence of the great potential for expanding trade cooperation between Iran and India. Developing regional cooperation and the two countries focusing on peace and stability in Afghanistan were among other topics reviewed by the two foreign ministers.

Further emphasizing the need to help Afghanistan overcome the current difficult economic situation, the Ministers also reaffirmed the importance of providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the need for a representative and inclusive political system in support of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. EAM Jaishankar appreciated the role of Iran in facilitating India’s medical assistance to Afghanistan, including the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghan nationals residing in Iran.

Focusing on motivating cooperation in developing Chabahar port and other common transportation lines and corridors, both India and Iran on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate on the development of the port. The sides agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much-needed sea access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia. They reviewed the progress made at the Shahid Beheshti terminal at the Chabahar port.

Emphasizing the importance of the Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to New Delhi to pursue bilaterally, Jaishankar reminded the need to convene a meeting of the Joint Economic Commission as soon as possible and to mobilize economic and trade cooperation. The Iranian Foreign Minister briefed EAM on the current situation about the JCPOA. The two Ministers also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions. During the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister called on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and also held a meeting with the National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Kumar Doval.

At the invitation of the External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S. Jaishankar, Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian is on an official visit to India from 08-10 June. This is the first visit of Hossein Amir Abdollahian to India since assuming the office in August 2021.